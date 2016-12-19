Witches Almanac

T

- Today's Activity -

- Weather Lore-

ODAY is Wednesday, February 1st, the 32 day of 2017 and there are 334 days left in the year. The next sabbat, Imbolc , is in progress. There will be ain . According to Native American tradition, the February moon is called the Snow moon.The current Sun Sign is, the color is orange (attraction and encouragement), and the planet is Mercury (element of air). The incense today are storax, mace and sandalwood and the Gods we honor today are Mercury, Hermes and Woden. Thefor today are divination, communications, knowledge, wisdom, and study.Your activity is to fan out a Tarot spell to increase your creativity. Also, work with magical plants such as the fern for protection. This plant will also boost the power of any other magical plants with which it is arranged. This is a good day to do a working to open up lines of communication - especially if your own actions are preventing you from being an effective speaker or listener.

Crickets chirp faster when its warm and slower when its cold.

- Also -

will next go retrograde December 19, 2016. Communication, intellect and awareness are all within Mercury's domain, as are logic and reasoning, our manner of thinking, and how we create and express our thought processes. So, when Mercury is retrograde, remain flexible, allow time for extra travel, and avoid signing contracts. Review projects and plans at these times, but wait until Mercury is direct again to make any final decisions.