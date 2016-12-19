Witches Almanac

T

ODAY is Thursday, January 26th, the 26 day of 2017 and there are 340 days left in the year. The next sabbat, Imbolc , is in 6 days. There will be ain . According to Native American tradition, the January moon is called the Wolf moon.The current Sun Sign is, the color is green (financial gain, abundance, fertility), and the planet is Jupiter (elements of air and water). The incense today are cedar, nutmeg, cloves and myrrh and the Gods we honor today are Thor, Jupiter and Juno. Thefor today are good luck, wealth, healing, male fertility, legal matters.Your activity is to bake up some whole wheat bread and bless it for abundance. Be sure to thank the gods for your family and your good health. Carry a turquoise tumbled stone in your pocket to draw a little protective and healing energy your way. Take advantage of Thursday's different aspects and do spellwork that brings abundance to you, declares your allegiance, and embraces prosperity.

When the bees crowd out of their hive, the weather makes it good to be alive. When the bees crowd into their hive again, it is a sign of thunder and of rain.

will next go retrograde December 19, 2016. Communication, intellect and awareness are all within Mercury's domain, as are logic and reasoning, our manner of thinking, and how we create and express our thought processes. So, when Mercury is retrograde, remain flexible, allow time for extra travel, and avoid signing contracts. Review projects and plans at these times, but wait until Mercury is direct again to make any final decisions.