Witches Almanac

T

- Today's Activity -

- Weather Lore-

ODAY is Saturday, January 21st, the 21 day of 2017 and there are 345 days left in the year. The next sabbat, Imbolc , is in 10 days. There will be ain . According to Native American tradition, the January moon is called the Wolf moon.The current Sun Sign is, the color is black (negativity and banishment) / deep purple (ambition and power), and the planet is Saturn (elements of water and earth). The incense today are myrrh, civet and ironwood and the Gods we honor today are Saturn and Hecate. Thefor today are psychic ability, meditation, and communication with spirits.Your activity is to burn black candles to absorb negativity and burn purple ones to increase your magical wisdom and boost your spirituality. Close up the final day of the bewitching week with a bang by calling on Hecate for protection and guidance. Put up a barrier to keep the unwelcome out, eliminate the things that make you miserable, and wash your hands of anything other than your hopes, dreams and goals.

Red sky at night, sailor’s delight. Red sky in morning, sailor’s warning.

- Also -

will next go retrograde December 19, 2016. Communication, intellect and awareness are all within Mercury's domain, as are logic and reasoning, our manner of thinking, and how we create and express our thought processes. So, when Mercury is retrograde, remain flexible, allow time for extra travel, and avoid signing contracts. Review projects and plans at these times, but wait until Mercury is direct again to make any final decisions.