Witches Almanac

T

- Today's Activity -

- Weather Lore-

ODAY is Friday, February 3rd, the 34 day of 2017 and there are 332 days left in the year. The next sabbat, Imbolc , is in -2 days. There will be ain . According to Native American tradition, the February moon is called the Snow moon.The current Sun Sign is, the color is pink (friendship, sweet love), and the planet is Venus (elements of earth and water). The incense today are benzoin, jasmine, rose and vanilla and the Gods we honor today are Venus, Aphrodite and Freya. Thefor today are love, sex, marriage, fertility and friendship.Your activity is to carry a rose quartz with you today to send out some gentle and loving vibes to those crabby co-workers. Work a little flower magic to enchant a single pink rose for friendship and inner beauty, and set it on your desk. Or try empowering a red rose for passion and placing it in your bedroom. Take advantage of Friday's correspondences and plant a seed, make something grow, and enjoy your blessings.

When sound travels far and wide, a stormy day will betide.

- Also -

will next go retrograde December 19, 2016. Communication, intellect and awareness are all within Mercury's domain, as are logic and reasoning, our manner of thinking, and how we create and express our thought processes. So, when Mercury is retrograde, remain flexible, allow time for extra travel, and avoid signing contracts. Review projects and plans at these times, but wait until Mercury is direct again to make any final decisions.