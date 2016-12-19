Witches Almanac

T

- Today's Activity -

- Weather Lore-

ODAY is Monday, January 9th, the 9 day of 2017 and there are 357 days left in the year. The next sabbat, Imbolc , is in 23 days. There will be ain . According to Native American tradition, the January moon is called the Wolf moon.The current Sun Sign is, the color is silver (reflection, intuition, lunar connections), and the planet is the Moon (element of water). The incense today are bay leaf, ginseng, jasmine, myrtle, poppy, rosemary and lily and the Gods we honor today are Diana, Artemis, Selene and Luna. Thefor today are intuition, dreams, psychic ability, female fertility, and the Goddess.Your activity is to get outside and look for the moon in the heavens. Sit under her light and absorb a little glamour. Call on the moon goddess Selene for practical help in magical issues. Do a little bit of self exploration and work on developing your intuition - learn to trust your gut.

When leaves show their undersides, be very sure that rain betides.

- Also -

will next go retrograde December 19, 2016. Communication, intellect and awareness are all within Mercury's domain, as are logic and reasoning, our manner of thinking, and how we create and express our thought processes. So, when Mercury is retrograde, remain flexible, allow time for extra travel, and avoid signing contracts. Review projects and plans at these times, but wait until Mercury is direct again to make any final decisions.