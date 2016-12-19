Witches Almanac

T

- Today's Activity -

- Weather Lore-

ODAY is Sunday, January 1st, the 1 day of 2017 and there are 365 days left in the year. The next sabbat, Imbolc , is in 31 days. There will be ain . According to Native American tradition, the January moon is called the Wolf moon.The current Sun Sign is, the color is gold (financial gain, business endeavors, solar connections), and the planet is the Sun (element of fire). The incense today are cloves, cinnamon, frankincense, laurel and myrrh and the Gods we honor today are Brigid, Helios and Apollo, Thefor today are power, prosperity, health, banishing evil and exorcism.Your activity is to sit outside at sunrise and call on the goddess Brigid for illumination and inspiration. You may also want to gather up the common marigold flower and scatter its petals about to encourage prosperity. Plant or harvest something new, create something from nothing, and prepare to win at everything.

If there is a halo round the sun or moon, then we can all expect rain quite soon.

- Also -

will next go retrograde December 19, 2016. Communication, intellect and awareness are all within Mercury's domain, as are logic and reasoning, our manner of thinking, and how we create and express our thought processes. So, when Mercury is retrograde, remain flexible, allow time for extra travel, and avoid signing contracts. Review projects and plans at these times, but wait until Mercury is direct again to make any final decisions.